Police Say Drunk Driver Caused Power Outages at Schools in Georgia County

Power was knocked out to two college campuses and a high school in DeKalb County when a mini-van flipped and hit a utility pole.

WSB-TV reports that the Monday morning crash happened in front of Georgia Piedmont Technical College.

Police say a high school student was driving drunk when it happened.

Electrical wires trapped the driver in the car, and the roadway was shut down for hours as crews worked to clear the scene and get the driver out safely.

