R-T Specialty Opens Office in Louisville, Kentucky

R-T Specialty, LLC (a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC) has opened a new office in Louisville, Ky. This office is led by Brian Houghlin and Chris Beckmann.

Houghlin has 30 years of experience in the management liability insurance arena. He started his career with Chubb’s Executive Protection Department in 1987 and subsequently spent 15 years with a national retail broker managing its Midwest Region’s financial products broking group. In 2005, Houghlin founded ELS, a wholesale broker concentrating on management liability, professional liability and cyber liability insurance products.

Beckmann has eight years of experience in marketing and negotiating executive risk coverages, including directors & officers liability, fiduciary, employment practices, crime and cyber risk.

RT Specialty Chairman and CEO, Timothy W. Turner said Louisville is a growing market and “one in which RT Specialty is excited to be in.”

