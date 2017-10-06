King Tides, Heavy Rain Cause Flooding in Areas Hit by Irma

Heavy rainfall over much of South Florida has led to flooding in areas hit hard by Hurricane Irma.

Flooding due to heavy rain and the annual “King tides” is being reported along low-lying streets from Key West to Fort Lauderdale. On Thursday morning, Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado tweeted that in the downtown area, “the ocean is rising above the sea walls.”

The National Weather Service says South Florida can expect thunderstorms, heavy rain and gusty winds through Thursday night. And the eastern coastline of southern Florida is under a flood advisory through Friday afternoon.

King tides bring the year’s highest tides each fall.

In Key West, police urged motorists to drive slowly through flooded streets.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.