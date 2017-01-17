Northridge Quake Anniversary Prompts Reminders For California Residents

The California Earthquake Authority put out a notice reminding residents in the state that Tuesday marks the 23rd anniversary of the 1994 Northridge earthquake.

The magnitude-6.7 shake that widespread damage to freeways, office buildings and homes.

The cost to rebuild or repair homes has increased by about 170 percent over the past two decades, and authorities estimate that if the Northridge quake occurred today residential damage in the area could be as high as $79 million.

“As we commemorate the devastation from 23 years ago, we also need to listen to what is forecast for the future,” CEA CEO Glenn Pomeroy said in a statement. “The U.S. Geological Survey says there is a 93 percent chance of a magnitude-7.0 earthquake occurring in California in the next 30 years—a massive quake that would be three times as strong as the Northridge catastrophe. With major earthquakes occurring across the globe, there is a growing sense that our time is coming.”

In 2016, CEA began offering more coverage choices and deductible options, and larger discounts for retrofitting older houses.

Pomeroy said people need constant reminding that homeowners insurance does not cover damage caused by earthquake shaking.

“The anniversary of the Northridge earthquake should remind us all that devastating earthquakes have happened in our beautiful state, and they will happen again,” he said. “We don’t need to live in fear of the next big earthquake, or the expensive damage it will cause, but we do need to be prepared.”

