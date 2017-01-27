CSAA Insurance Group in California Names Yoo Claims Executive

Walnut Creek, Calif. CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA Insurer, has named Kevin Yoo as the company’s new claims executive.

Yoo will lead the claims organization, including four claims operations centers across the country, strategic planning, and all administrative responsibilities for the department.

He has more than 25 years of claims experience. Yoo most recently was Chubb’s head of claims for the Asia Pacific Region. He was chief claims officer at Solera Holdings prior to Chubb. Yoo has held various claims leadership positions at insurance companies including Allstate, Affirmative and Progressive.

CSAA Insurance Group offers automobile, homeowners, and other personal lines of insurance to AAA members through AAA clubs in 23 states and the District of Columbia.