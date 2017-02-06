Snow Damage Found to Be Origin of Idaho Fire

Investigators from the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office looking into a fire last week at a local business in Council believe the blaze could have been caused by heavy snowfall.

Many parts of Idaho have received record-breaking snowfall since mid-December.

The owner of the business removed snow from the roof, but the excess snow from the roof piled up along the back side of the building and against the propane gas pipe to the building, according to investigators.

The added weight and shifting of the snow pile caused the pipe to crack, allowing propane to fill the building, investigators say.

A security video shows a worker checking the pilot light on the hot water heater after smelling propane when she opened up the business, then leaving the storage room and a few minutes later the propane ignites and begins to burn at the wall where the broken pipe was located, according to a release from the Idaho Department of Insurance.

The DOI and State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl offered some safety recommendations that can be passed along to home and business owners: