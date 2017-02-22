US-Reports and Canadian Reports Merger Creates Colorado Risk Solutions Firm

H.W. Kaufman Financial Group has combined US-Reports and Canadian Reports, rebranding both companies under the name Afirm, which is based in Fort Collins, Colo.

The merger will continue their global presence and allow a single source for loss control inspection, premium audit, and risk mitigation services under the Afirm brand.

Global headquarters for Afirm will continue to be based in Fort Collins under the leadership of President Jon Kovach.

H.W. Kaufman Financial Group also includes Atain Insurance Cos., Chesterfield Insurance Brokers, Lochain Patrick, Cranbrook Underwriting, Global Excess Partners, Burns & Wilcox, Burns & Wilcox Brokerage, Burns & Wilcox Canada, Burns & Wilcox Re, R.B. Jones, Royal Premium and Minuteman Adjusters.