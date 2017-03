Hub International Ltd. has acquired LISSC in Santa Ana, Calif.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

LISSC’s team will join Hub California. Angelo Maroutsos and Dennis Monahan, co-owners, and David Trevino, vice president, of LISSC, will join Hub California and report to Peter Duncan, executive vice president, Hub California.

Chicago, Ill.-based provides property/casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services.