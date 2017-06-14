Southern California to See Spike in Temperatures, Fire Risk

June 14, 2017

Temperatures are climbing along with the risk of wildfires as a spring heat wave moves into Southern California.

Forecasters predict temperatures in the 80s across greater Los Angeles this week, and some spots could see triple digits as the week goes on.

The warm weather is expected to last through the weekend in inland areas.

The National Weather Service warns that hot and dry conditions will create an elevated danger of brush fires.

  • June 14, 2017 at 2:57 pm
    Counterpoint says:
    I believe that this late spring heat wave they are referring to is more commonly known as "summer" and should last into mid-September.
