California Woman Who Sued Plastic Surgeon Awarded for Leaked Photo of Breasts

August 9, 2017

A California woman who sued her plastic surgeon after photographs of her breasts surfaced on the internet has been awarded $18,000.

The Fresno Bee reported the woman was awarded the money on Monday by a Fresno County Superior Court jury.

She sought $300,000, contending that a Fresno surgeon was negligent and violated her duty to keep a patient’s medical information confidential.

In March 2013, the woman says she gave the surgeon consent to photograph her naked torso before and after the surgery for anonymous promotion. But the woman says five months later, a man she had met found the pictures by Google searching her name.

The surgeon’s lawyer told the jury that the photos were mistakenly put on the internet and were taken down within a few days.

Latest Comments

  • August 9, 2017 at 2:40 pm
    Questionning says:
    My question is why was her name linked to the photo at all? The photos reference should have been an unidentifiable Patient #. Not her name! I think $18,000 is an unfair payou... read more
  • August 9, 2017 at 2:24 pm
    R says:
    Taking pictures like this to use in the office, showcasing the quality of the work to prospective patients. Putting them on the computer in the internal network is also common... read more
  • August 9, 2017 at 2:13 pm
    Agent says:
    I agree with the award, but the woman was stupid to allow the surgeon to take pictures since it leaked out onto the internet.
