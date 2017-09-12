California Commissioner Issues Decision on Jan. 1, 2018 Worker’s Comp Filing

California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday issued a decision regarding the Workers’ Compensation Insurance Rating Bureau’s Jan. 1, 2018 regulatory filing, which was submitted to the California Department of Insurance on June 27.

Jones approved the following:

The WCIRB’s proposed changes to the California Workers’ Compensation Uniform Statistical Reporting Plan—1995;

Miscellaneous Regulations for the Recording and Reporting of Data—1995;

California Workers’ Compensation Experience Rating Plan—1995.

Some of these changes are effective Jan. 1, 2018, and others are effective Jan. 1, 2019.

The WCIRB will begin calculating January 2018 experience modifications within the next several days.

The Decision pertains only to the WCIRB’s Regulatory Filing and does not include amendments to advisory pure premium rates. Changes to advisory pure premium rates were proposed in the WCIRB’s Jan. 1, 2018 pure premium rate filing, which was submitted to the CDI on Aug. 18 and amended on September 8.

