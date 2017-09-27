Directors for Hawaii Workers’ Comp Insurer HEMIC Declare $3.5M Dividend

The board of directors of Hawaii Employers’ Mutual Insurance Company Inc. has declared a $3.5 million dividend payable to qualifying policyholders.

This is $500,000 dollars more than HEMIC’s dividend last year, and is the 11th consecutive year that the HEMIC board has authorized a multi-million-dollar dividend. With this dividend, the carrier will have returned more than $31 million dollars to Hawaii businesses over the last decade-plus, according to the company.

Policyholders insured with HEMIC for more than one policy year and who possess demonstrated safety records qualify for the dividend, which will be distributed in November.

HEMIC serves for more than 6,000 businesses and 75,000 workers across the Hawaiian Islands.