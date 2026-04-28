Markets/Coverages: Digital Lloyd’s Syndicate Ki Expands Follow Capacity

Ki, the algorithmically powered Lloyd’s digital-follow platform, announced it has added capacity to its platform, allowing brokers to access larger line sizes across six Lloyd’s syndicates.

Tokio Marine Kiln (TMK) will become Ki’s fifth capacity partner, utilizing Ki’s technology to offer a focused allocation of digital-follow capacity across select classes.

Bringing tailored capacity to the platform demonstrates the flexibility of partnering with Ki by targeting appetite to the strategy of carriers in a disciplined algorithmic underwriting environment designed for follow business, according to Ki.

Ki capacity partners include Beazley, QBE, Aspen (now part of Sompo Group), and Travelers, alongside Ki’s Syndicate 1618.

In 2025, Ki managed premium of $1.11 billion, including over $200 million of partner capacity.

“I am delighted to see this tailored launch with TMK using our unique capabilities in a targeted way,” commented Mark Allan, CEO of Ki, in a statement. “Continuing to build algorithmic underwriting capacity in Lloyd’s supports our vision of helping to digitize the follow market in a scalable and disciplined way.”

Ki Financial Ltd. and its subsidiaries operate the first fully digital and algorithmically-driven Lloyd’s of London underwriting platform, offering instant follow capacity from multiple Lloyd’s syndicates (including Ki Syndicate 1618), accessible anywhere, at any time. Ki is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.

Source: Ki Financial Ltd.

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