Former Pennsylvania Attorney Given Two-Year Prison Sentence for Mail Fraud

A former Pennsylvania attorney who defrauded dozens of homeowners out of more than $69,000 has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Forty-eight-year-old Susan Kevra-Shiner, who owned a company in Avoca that sold insurance policies, was sentenced by a federal judge in Scranton, Penn., on Monday. She was previously convicted on seven counts of mail fraud.

According to prosecutors, Kevra-Shiner sold fraudulent insurance policies through her company after her insurance underwriter, Stewart Title Guaranty Company, terminated their business relationship in 2008.

She defrauded 69 people with these invalid policies and must repay them in full as part of her sentence. Kevra-Shiner will also face three years’ probation after her release from prison.

