Alera Group Acquires Pennsylvania’s Simpson McCrady Benefits

Alera Group, a national employee benefits, property and casualty, risk management and wealth management firm, has completed the acquisition of Simpson McCrady Benefits LLC, effective October 1, 2017. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Simpson McCrady Benefits, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Penn., specializes in providing customized solutions in the employee benefits industry. Its expertise in alternative risk transfer and group insurance captives has assisted its clientele in managing and navigating risk in an ever-changing marketplace. Simpson McCrady Benefits will join Alera Group through the local firm Coury Health Services.

This acquisition comes at the same time as Alera Group made three other acquisitions – Axis Benefit Consultants in Westmont, Ill., Employer Concept Insurance Services in Irvine, Calif., and Jeatran Associates in Menomonie, Wisc.

Together, these four acquisitions add more than 50 new employees to the Alera Group team, continuing to expand its national locations and resources.

Including these four organizations, Alera Group has now announced nine acquisitions this year, opening new locations in six states. The firm has continued to grow organically and through acquisitions since its formation in December 2016, according to a company press release.

Based in Deerfield, Ill., Alera Group was created by merging 24 entrepreneurial firms across the U.S.

Source: Alera Group