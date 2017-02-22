AXIS Insurance Taps Beazley’s Brown to Lead London Market MGA Growth

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. announced that Julian Brown has joined AXIS Insurance as vice president and underwriter, responsible for leading growth initiatives and product development for the company’s London market managing general agency (MGA) unit.

Brown will work alongside Paul Cullum, senior vice president, London MGA, and his team of underwriters, who currently operate in the property and liability market in London.

Brown has more than 20 years’ experience in the insurance industry. He joins AXIS Insurance from specialist insurer Beazley, where he was international focus group leader, with responsibility for teams in London, France and Singapore. Prior to that, Brown worked for broker SBJ International, where he specialized in international professional lines business.

“Julian’s appointment immediately helps AXIS Insurance to further enhance the service offerings we provide to our brokers and coverholders,” said Cullum. “Given our team’s momentum in building our London MGA portfolio, and our recent expansion into liability, this is a natural progression that will help AXIS maintain and grow a profitable and diversified book of business.”

“AXIS Insurance has expanded and enhanced its London MGA and coverholder business in recent years, focused principally on property and liability classes,” said Dax Gulmohamed, executive vice president and head of International Professional Lines and London MGA at AXIS.

