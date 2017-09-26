Lloyd’s Appoints SCOR’s Mitchell-Wallace as Head of Risk Aggregation

Lloyd’s, the specialist insurance and reinsurance market, announced Dr. Kirsten Mitchell-Wallace has been appointed as the head of Risk Aggregation.

The role reports to Jon Hancock, the director of Performance Management, and is responsible for leading the strategy and day to day activities of the Exposure Management, Reinsurance and Catastrophe modeling teams at Lloyd’s.

Mitchell-Wallace is currently SCOR’s EMEA regional head for Catastrophe Management and is based in Zurich.

She co-authored “Natural Catastrophe Risk Management and Modelling – A Practitioner’s Guide,” which was published this year. Prior to joining SCOR, Mitchell-Wallace worked at Willis where she was the primary liaison with European then Japanese broking teams. She also worked for RMS as a senior hazard analyst. In 2001 she completed her doctorate in Atmospheric Physics from Imperial College, London.

She will take up the post with Lloyd’s before the end of this year. Lloyd’s confirmed that David Clouston will continue as interim head of Risk Aggregation until that point, before establishing his own business.

Source: Lloyd’s