Avant LLC has purchased Supermarket Insurance Group (SIG), based in Overland Park, Kansas.

SIG is a property/casualty insurance provider to the supermarket niche in the U.S. with a concentration in the Midwest. SIG is led by CEO Bill Morrison

Based in Nashville, Tenn., Avant LLC is the holding company of Avant Underwriters, Avant Brokerage and Avant Specialty Claims. These organizations specialize in insurance programs and wholesale offerings for the transportation industry.