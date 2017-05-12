Illinois’ Árachas Group Joins Keystone Insurers Group

Árachas Group of Bartlett, Illinois, created by the merger of two local insurance agencies, has joined Keystone Insurers Group, becoming the network’s 18th partner in the state.

Sullivan & Associates, led by William Sullivan, and Bartlett Insurance Group, led by Kevin Lesch, merged to create Árachas Group. Both agencies began as small, but dedicated, family businesses in the 1970s.

Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. It now has almost 300 independent agency partners in 11 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry.

Source: Keystone Insurers Group