Zurich North America Combines Commercial, Specialty Products; Horgan to Head New Unit

Zurich North America is bringing its Specialty Products business together with its North America Commercial Insurance as part of a continued streamlining of operations.

The company said the move will provide easier access and greater consistency across North America and its global network.

Paul Horgan, currently head of North America Commercial Insurance, will lead this newly-expanded unit. Horgan has more than 30 years experience in the insurance industry. He has been with Zurich since 2007. His previous roles have included head of Global Corporate in North America; head of Group Reinsurance, serving at the company’s worldwide headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland; and chief underwriting officer for Global Corporate in North America.

Horgan reports to Mike Foley, CEO of Zurich North America, and James Shea, CEO of Commercial Insurance globally for Zurich.

Brian Winters has been appointed head of Specialty Products for Zurich North America, reporting to Horgan. Winters formerly led Zurich’s casualty business in North America. Most recently, Winters has been responsible for managing relationships with its largest customers and brokers. Specialty Products includes errors and omissions, directors and officers, and security and privacy products.

Winters replaces Bryan Salvatore, formerly president of North America Specialties, who has left the company to pursue other opportunities.

In January, Zurich North America announced a new North America Commercial Insurance unit and leadership team. This new unit brought together the former Commercial Markets and the former Global Corporate in North America units. Horgan was named head of North America Commercial Insurance. This Commercial Insurance team includes heads of property, casualty, construction, middle market as well as president and the chief agent for Canada and chief risk engineering officer. Now Hogan is adding responsibility for Specialty Products.