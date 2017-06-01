Insurer Group PCI Adds 4 to Federal Relations, Tax Policy Teams

The Property Casualty Insurers Association of America (PCI) announced the addition of four new hires in the areas of federal government relations and taxation.

Mona Dooley and Kyle Glenn are joining the association as assistant vice presidents, federal government relations while Daniel Yi will be executive assistant and program manager in the federal government relations office. Margaret Labno is also joining the association as vice president, tax and accounting policy in the policy, research and international department.

Labno is a tax and accounting expert. She has worked in the financial industry for nearly two decades. Most recently, Labno was the assistant vice president, tax at Zurich in North America, where she led and managed the team responsible for the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and National Association Insurance Commissioners statutory income tax reporting function for the U.S. Prior to Zurich, Labno was a senior tax manager, financial institutions group at Crowe Horwath.

Dooley most recently served as senior legislative assistant to Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.), where she was responsible for the Congressman’s work on the House Financial Services Committee as well as the tax and economics portfolio. Prior to that, she served as a policy and government relations associate for the National Association of Manufacturers, where she led the organization’s efforts to renew the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act. Dooley began her career in the office of Rep. Robert Dold (R-Ill.), where she handled the House Financial Services Committee portfolio.

Glenn previously served as deputy chief of staff to Rep. Dennis Ross (R-Fla.). He was the principal liaison between the Congressman’s personal office and the House Financial Services Committee. He was also responsible for advising the Congressman on financial services policy issues, coordinating with federal financial regulatory agencies, and developing and managing legislative priorities, including the Flood Insurance Market Parity and Modernization Act. Glenn spent more than eight years on Capitol Hill serving three House members in various roles.

Prior to his role at PCI, Yi served as special assistant to the Under Secretary of Bureau of Industry and Security at the U.S. Department of Commerce in President Barack Obama’s Administration. He also was a field organizer for President Obama’s re-election campaign in Northern Virginia and a real estate sales associate at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

PCI represents 1,000 member companies that write more than $183 billion in annual premium, 35 percent of the nation’s property casualty insurance.

Source: PCI