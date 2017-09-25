New Online Tool From Travelers Helps Contractors Spot Vibration Damage Potential

Travelers has introduced a new online tool, ZoneCheck, to help contractors identify areas surrounding a jobsite that could be affected by vibrations from heavy equipment – a common cause of construction-related damage and project delays.

ZoneCheck delivers a customized report that includes recommendations for completing preconstruction surveys and steps for monitoring the job. The online tool is available to Travelers’ construction customers through the company’s Risk Control website.

“The potential for vibration damage is always an important concern during active construction, but until now there hasn’t been an easy way for contractors to assess that risk,” said Bob Kreuzer, vice president, Risk Control, Construction, Travelers. “ZoneCheck takes a number of variables into account to calculate the risk in a matter of seconds, enabling customers to conduct accurate surveys on the spot without consulting various other resources.”

Customers can have ZoneCheck automatically find their location through geolocation settings or by inputting the address on the website from their mobile device or computer. After a customer enters basic information – equipment and soil types – ZoneCheck generates an aerial image of the site depicting the areas within which people may feel vibrations and nearby buildings may be affected.

ZoneCheck also provides tips for documenting the risk mitigation steps that have been taken, which can later be used to help protect contractors from claims alleging property damage resulting from the construction. ZoneCheck reports can be easily stored as PDFs and shared with other project stakeholders.

From the changing workforce to crane safety and understanding the latest standards, Travelers provides construction safety training, education, products and services to help contractors navigate continuously evolving risks.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. provides property casualty insurance for auto, home, and business.