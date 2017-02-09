Mattax Reappointed as Texas Insurance Commissioner

Texas Insurance Commissioner David Mattax has been reappointed to the post by Gov. Greg Abbott, the governor’s office announced. His term expires Feb. 1, 2019.

Mattax has served as insurance commissioner since January 2015, when he was appointed by then-Gov. Rick Perry to replace Julia Rathgeber who resigned to become deputy chief of staff for Gov. Abbott.

Previously, he served as deputy attorney general for defense litigation, past director of defense litigation, and past chief of the financial litigation division for the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and is admitted to practice before the Texas Federal District courts, Fourth and Fifth Circuit U.S. courts of Appeal and U.S. Supreme Court.

Mattax currently serves as secretary-treasurer of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

