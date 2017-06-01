Texas Surplus Lines Stamping Office Launches New Website

The Surplus Lines Stamping Office of Texas (SLTX) has introduced a new website as part of its long-term technology and communication initiatives.

The updated site will be housed under the domain www.sltx.org. It includes a more intuitive interface and was developed based on feedback from users who were selected to participate in focus groups.

Users should be sure to update any existing bookmarks or links to the SLTX website to reflect the change.

The website is one of the first steps in the SLTX technology and communication initiatives, which will include a new online automation policy filing system.

More information about the new online system will be provided as the project progresses