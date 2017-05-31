NICB Confirms Texas as Leader in Hail Damage Claims

Everything is big in Texas, including hailstorms. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reported that insurance claims for hail damage in Texas last year exceeded the previous two years combined.

Hail damage fluctuates year-to-year, but 2016 was a particularly devastating year across the country. An analysis of insurance claims from the Insurance Services Office (ISO) ClaimSearch database showed that after decreasing by 21 percent from 2014 to 2015, the number of hail claims nationwide jumped 48 percent to more than 965,000 in 2016.

Hail Loss Claims Nationwide

2016 965,153 2015 654,121 2014 831,469

Hail Loss Claims – Top 10 States 2014-2016

State 2014 2015 2016 Total % of U.S. claims Texas 135,927 161,099 378,652 675,678 28% Colorado 100,127 56,773 90,002 246,902 10% Nebraska 80,733 23,791 58,142 162,666 7% Missouri 45,478 37,823 56,736 140,037 6% Illinois 63,853 40,246 26,502 130,601 5% Kansas 39,415 39,000 49,864 128,279 5% Minnesota 16,786 34,324 20,759 71,869 3% Pennsylvania 49,402 10,233 4,836 64,471 3% Indiana 22,102 14,291 21,750 58,143 2% Oklahoma 11,889 28,788 15,925 56,602 2%

Texas totaled more than four times as many hail claims as the second leading state, Colorado, and had 39 percent of all the claims filed last year.

San Antonio’s devastating hailstorms in 2016 resulted in 68,778 claims with Colorado Springs reporting 33,595.

Across the nation, most hail claims, 55 percent, were for home damage with personal auto damage representing 32 percent of all hail claims.

Source: NICB