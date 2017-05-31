NICB Confirms Texas as Leader in Hail Damage Claims

Everything is big in Texas, including hailstorms. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reported that insurance claims for hail damage in Texas last year exceeded the previous two years combined.
Hail damage fluctuates year-to-year, but 2016 was a particularly devastating year across the country. An analysis of insurance claims from the Insurance Services Office (ISO) ClaimSearch database showed that after decreasing by 21 percent from 2014 to 2015, the number of hail claims nationwide jumped 48 percent to more than 965,000 in 2016.
Hail Loss Claims Nationwide
|2016
|965,153
|2015
|654,121
|2014
|831,469
Hail Loss Claims – Top 10 States 2014-2016
|State
|2014
|2015
|2016
|Total
|% of U.S. claims
|Texas
|135,927
|161,099
|378,652
|675,678
|28%
|Colorado
|100,127
|56,773
|90,002
|246,902
|10%
|Nebraska
|80,733
|23,791
|58,142
|162,666
|7%
|Missouri
|45,478
|37,823
|56,736
|140,037
|6%
|Illinois
|63,853
|40,246
|26,502
|130,601
|5%
|Kansas
|39,415
|39,000
|49,864
|128,279
|5%
|Minnesota
|16,786
|34,324
|20,759
|71,869
|3%
|Pennsylvania
|49,402
|10,233
|4,836
|64,471
|3%
|Indiana
|22,102
|14,291
|21,750
|58,143
|2%
|Oklahoma
|11,889
|28,788
|15,925
|56,602
|2%
Texas totaled more than four times as many hail claims as the second leading state, Colorado, and had 39 percent of all the claims filed last year.
San Antonio’s devastating hailstorms in 2016 resulted in 68,778 claims with Colorado Springs reporting 33,595.
Across the nation, most hail claims, 55 percent, were for home damage with personal auto damage representing 32 percent of all hail claims.
Source: NICB