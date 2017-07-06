Republican Lawmaker Mulready to Run for Oklahoma Insurance Post

A Republican state legislator from Tulsa has filed candidacy paperwork indicating he plans to run for Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner in 2018.

State Rep. Glen Mulready filed a Statement of Organization form over the weekend with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

A longtime insurance professional, the 56-year-old Mulready is in his fourth term as a state lawmaker and currently serves as majority floor leader in the House.

Current Insurance Commissioner John Doak, also a Republican, is term-limited and can’t run again in 2018.

Mulready is the first candidate to file paperwork to run for the post.

