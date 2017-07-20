Verisk: Texas 2nd in Number of Households at Risk for Wildfire

The 2017 Verisk Wildfire Risk Analysis shows that Texas is ranked second behind California for the number of households at high or extreme risk from wildfire.
The analysis determined the number and percentage of households at high or extreme risk from wildfire in the 13 most wildfire-prone states.
The top five states identified in the report with the most households at high or extreme risk from wildfire are California (more than 2 million households), Texas (715,300), Colorado (366,200), Arizona (234,600) and Idaho (171,200).
Among the 13 states studied, Oklahoma ranks seventh, behind Washington, for the number of households with high or extreme vulnerability to wildfires.
The 2017 Verisk Wildfire Risk Analysis used data from FireLine, Verisk’s wildfire risk management tool. FireLine uses remote sensing, machine learning, and digital mapping technology to determine the impact of three factors that contribute to wildfire risk: fuel, the vegetation surrounding the property; slope, or grade of the land; and site-access, identifying potential challenges to reach properties via roads or other pathways for fire suppression during wildfires.
|Number of Households at High or Extreme Risk from Wildfire
|Percentage of Households at High or Extreme Risk from Wildfire
|1. California
|2,044,800
|1. Montana
|28%
|2. Texas
|715,300
|2. Idaho
|26%
|3. Colorado
|366,200
|3. Colorado
|17%
|4. Arizona
|234,600
|4. California
|15%
|5. Idaho
|171,200
|5. New Mexico
|14%
|6. Washington
|154,900
|6. Utah
|14%
|7. Oklahoma
|152,900
|7. Wyoming
|14%
|8. Oregon
|148,800
|8. Oklahoma
|9%
|9. Utah
|133,100
|9. Oregon
|9%
|10. Montana
|133,000
|10. Arizona
|8%
|11. New Mexico
|127,700
|11. Texas
|7%
|12. Nevada
|63,500
|12. Nevada
|5%
|13. Wyoming
|35,500
|13. Washington
|5%
The numbers above are based on data from the 2010 U.S. Census and Rounded to the nearest 100.
Source: Verisk
