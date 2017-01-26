North Carolina Insurance Head Apologizes for Sharing Post Mocking Women’s March

North Carolina’s new insurance commissioner is apologizing for sharing a meme on social media mocking women who took part in the women’s march in Washington.

WRAL-TV in Raleigh reported Mike Causey said in his apology that the post he shared on Facebook and linked to one of his Twitter accounts “represented a momentary lapse in judgment on my part for which I am truly sorry.”

Causey shared a photo on his Facebook page Sunday from someone in Jacksonville, Florida, that showed a street filled with marchers with the text overlaid: “In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking than Michelle Obama did in 8 years.”

Causey, a Republican, was elected to his first statewide office in November when he defeated Democratic incumbent Wayne Goodwin.

