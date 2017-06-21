Florida CFO Atwater Submits Formal Resignation, Last Day Will Be June 30

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater is leaving his job at the end of the month.

Atwater on turned in his formal resignation letter to Gov. Rick Scott last week. Atwater announced back in February that he planned to step down from his elected post to take a position at Florida Atlantic University.

In his letter, Atwater says his last day in office will be June 30.

Scott will be responsible for picking someone to replace Atwater for the next 18 months. Voters in 2018 will elect a new chief financial officer.

Florida’s chief financial officer is elected statewide and is a member of the state Cabinet that oversees several key agencies. The chief financial officer plays a key role in helping regulate the financial and insurance industries and also functions as the state’s treasurer.

