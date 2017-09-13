7-Car Pileup Involving 18-Wheeler in Mississippi Leaves 2 Dead

A multi-car pileup on Interstate 55 in southern Mississippi has left two people dead.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Cpl. Brandon Fortenberry tells local media that seven vehicles, including an 18-wheel truck were involved in the Monday accident in McComb. He says several other people have been hospitalized.

Fortenberry declined to name the people who had died, saying officials were trying to notify their families.

Interstate 55 is under construction in part of the area, about 15 miles north of the Louisiana state line. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

