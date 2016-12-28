CEA Reports No Claims So Far from Nevada Quake

A swarm of earthquakes in Nevada produced shaking in wide parts of Northern and Central California early this morning, including in Sacramento and Fresno.

The first shock, a magnitude 5.7, occurred shortly after midnight southwest of Hawthorne, Nev., roughly 72 miles east-southeast of Lake Tahoe. It was followed by a second quake of a similar magnitude—5.6—and then numerous aftershocks.

Early reports are that there were no serious injuries or damage.

The California Earthquake Authority at this point does not expect these events to generate claims from its earthquake-insurance policyholders.

“We were very fortunate that this recent shaking was not more severe and that it was centered in sparsely populated areas,” said CEA CEO Glenn Pomeroy. “But as with the earthquake that occurred along the Northern California coast earlier this month, and the Southern California earthquake swarm this fall, these events remind us that we live in earthquake country and that we all should take steps to be prepared.”

