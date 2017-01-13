California Workers’ Comp Division Names Whitcomb to Ethics Committee

Deborah A. Whitcomb, a workers’ compensation administrative law judge in Stockton, Calif., has been appointed to serve on the Workers’ Compensation Ethics Advisory Committee.

Whitcomb was appointed by George Parisotto, acting administrative director of the California Division of Workers’ Compensation.

Whitcomb will fill the position designated for a workers’ comp administrative law judge, replacing Tim Haxton.

The ethics advisory committee reviews ethics complaints from the public against workers’ comp administrative law judges, and then makes recommendations to the administrative director and the DWC court administrator. The committee meets quarterly and members serve without compensation.

Regulation require the committee to include three members of the public representing: organized labor; insurers and self-insured employers; an attorney who formerly practiced before the Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board and who usually represented insurers or employers; an attorney who formerly practiced before the appeals board and who usually represented applicants; a presiding judge; a workers’ comp administrative law judge; and two members of the public outside the workers’ comp community.