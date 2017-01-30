IICF to Honor Wells’ Media Chief, Grant $400K to Nonprofits at Los Angeles Gala

Hundreds of insurance professionals and representatives from local nonprofits will convene on March 16 for the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation’s annual Horizon Award Gala at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles.

The IICF Western division will announce more than $400,000 in grants to 44 charitable organizations during the “A Night at the Museum” themed event.

Each year the IICF honors an individual or organization within the insurance community with its Golden Horizon Award.

This year the IICF will honor Mark Wells, editor, CEO and publisher of Wells Media, home to Insurance Journal, Claims Journal, MyNewMarkets, Insurance Journal’s Academy of Insurance and Carrier Management.

The group is honoring Wells for his industry leadership and philanthropic commitment. Under Wells’ leadership, Wells Media has been an ardent supporter of IICF and has served as a platform to highlight industry-wide philanthropic contributions in helping communities and enriching lives.

This year’s Horizon Award gala will also recognize 44 nonprofit organizations that champion the causes of education, child abuse prevention, disaster preparedness, and health and human services.

As one of the Western Division’s Community Grant Award recipients and this year’s featured nonprofit, Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles will be in attendance at the gala, where attendees will hear the personal story of a “Wish Kid” whose wish was made possible by contributions like the IICF community grant. A portion of the funds raised during the evening’s festivities will also go toward granting additional wishes.

“In its thirteen years, the Horizon Award Gala has brought together insurance professionals in celebrating the philanthropic commitment of our industry to the communities and nonprofit organizations that we support throughout the West,” said Jon Axel, IICF Western Division Board of Directors chairman and senior vice president at Hub International Insurance Services. “It is our privilege to be honoring Mr. Wells with our Horizon Award this year, in recognition and appreciation for his dedication to this industry and its aim of giving back and making a real difference in the communities where we live and work.”

Through its community grants program, the IICF raises funds within a region and reinvests back into the same region and its communities. This year’s grantees includes nonprofits across IICF’s Western division that are dedicated to making a positive impact in their communities, focused in the areas of education, child abuse prevention, disaster preparedness, and health and human services.

For more information on the gala, including registration and sponsorship opportunities, contact Melissa-Anne Duncan at (714) 870-1084 or maduncan@iicf.com.

