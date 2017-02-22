Colorado Wind Storm Deadly, But Not So Costly

A wind storm that recently tore through a Colorado city was deadly, but less costly than expected.

The Jan. 9 wind storm caused downed trees and widespread power outages, but it didn’t make the list of Colorado Spring’s most costly or destructive disasters.

Two people have died from injuries received during storm, however, making it among the deadliest to hit Colorado Springs.

The hurricane force winds didn’t cause enough property damage to make the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association’s list of costly disasters, as the association’s Executive Director Carole Walker says a summer hail storm did.

Walker says disasters must reach $25 million in insurance claims before being tracked by RMIIA.

