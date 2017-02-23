Oregon Workers’ Comp Provider Sees Big Hike in Slip, Fall Injuries in January

As a result of the heavy snow and ice statewide in January, more Oregon workers suffered slips, trips and falls than in any recent January, according to SAIF data.

SAIF is Oregon’s not-for-profit, state-chartered workers’ compensation insurance company.

More than 700 workers filed claims with SAIF for injuries due to slips, trips and falls in ice and snow in January, far exceeding the nearly 250 injuries in January 2016 — in fact, there were more slips, trips, and falls in January 2017 related to ice and snow than in the past five Januarys combined.

Slips, trips, and falls due to ice and snow made up 21 percent of all claims SAIF received last month.

With more snow in the forecast for parts of Oregon, SAIF to reminds Oregonians to take it easy walking on snow, slush, and ice.

Source: SAIF