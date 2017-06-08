Topa Names Chang Assistant Vice President in California

Topa Insurance Co. has named Olive Chang assistant vice president of reinsurance and programs.

Chang will be located in the Calabasas, Calif. office.

She will manage reinsurance and programs operation, quality control of treaty and facultative reinsurance placement strategy, process and contract certainty. She will also oversee program business development and performance.

Chang has more than 26 years of experience in insurance and reinsurance. She joined Topa in 2015. She was previously the business leader and country head of Thailand for Aon Benfield. Prior to that, she was a senior vice president with Guy Carpenter on the West Coast.

Topa is a wholly owned subsidiary of Topa Insurance Group.