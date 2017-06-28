Nearly 60% of Payments in California Comp in 2016 Were for Medical Services

The Workers’ Compensation Insurance Rating Bureau of California issued report containing estimated California workers’ compensation costs for 2016 based on insured employer experience. The report also reflects payments made by the California Insurance Guarantee Association in the statewide loss payments for calendar years 2004 through 2016.

The report shows that in 2016 $4.8 billion, or 57 percent of total loss payments, were for medical services. This figure includes an estimated proportion of loss payments made by CIGA for medical benefits during calendar year 2016. In 2015, $4.9 billion, or 59 percent of total loss payments, were for analogous medical services.

In 2016, $3.6 billion, or 43 percent of total loss payments, were for indemnity benefits, according to the report. This figure includes an estimated proportion of loss payments made by CIGA for indemnity benefits during calendar year 2016. In 2015, payment for analogous indemnity benefits totaled $3.5 billion, or 41 percent of total loss payments.

The full report can be downloaded from the research and analysis section of the WCIRB’s website.

Related: