Washington Worker Files Suit Following Poisonous Gas Injury

A former worker at a Washington recycling facility injured after opening an unlabeled tank containing poisonous gas has filed a lawsuit.

The Spokesman-Review reported in a story that Felix W. Shuck filed the lawsuit against Ibex Construction and its owner, Tim Jackson, and his wife Roberta.

Gordon Beck, a subcontractor believed to have delivered the tank to Pacific Steel and Recycling where Shuck worked, is named in the lawsuit as well.

The newspaper reports that Ibex Construction’s office appears to be vacant and its phone is disconnected.

The lawsuit says Shuck permanently lost 50 percent of his lung capacity in the 2015 incident that killed another employee.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.