California Department of Workers’ Comp Dismissing 292K-Plus Unresolved Liens

The California Division of Workers’ Compensation is dismissing more than 292,000 unresolved liens.
The liens belong to claimants who did not properly file the required supplemental lien form and 4903.05(c) declaration form.
Senate Bill 1160, which became effective Jan. 1, required all lien claimants who filed a lien between Jan. 1, 2013 and Dec. 31, 2016, and paid a filing fee, to file the forms by July 1. Lien claimants who failed to file the forms as required will have their liens dismissed.
Labor code section 4903.05(c) was amended as part of the bill’s reform measures to combat fraud in the workers’ comp system.
To comply with SB 1160’s requirements, DWC made available an e-form declaration and the Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board promulgated regulations requiring the use of this form.
Related:
- California Division of Workers’ Compensation Suspends Two, Including Drobot
- California Department of Workers’ Comp Says 441K-plus Lien Declarations Filed
- Other Calderon Pleads Guilty to Bribery as Part of Workers’ Comp Scheme
- Worker’s Comp Lien Filing Rules Filed with California Secretary of State
- California DIR Releases Overview of Upcoming New Laws
- Lien Consolidation Court, Fraud Part of Focus at California Comp Conference
- California Saw $600M in Workers’ Comp Liens Filed by Convicted Providers