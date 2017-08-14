California Department of Workers’ Comp Dismissing 292K-Plus Unresolved Liens

The California Division of Workers’ Compensation is dismissing more than 292,000 unresolved liens.

The liens belong to claimants who did not properly file the required supplemental lien form and 4903.05(c) declaration form.

Senate Bill 1160, which became effective Jan. 1, required all lien claimants who filed a lien between Jan. 1, 2013 and Dec. 31, 2016, and paid a filing fee, to file the forms by July 1. Lien claimants who failed to file the forms as required will have their liens dismissed.

Labor code section 4903.05(c) was amended as part of the bill’s reform measures to combat fraud in the workers’ comp system.

To comply with SB 1160’s requirements, DWC made available an e-form declaration and the Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board promulgated regulations requiring the use of this form.

Related: