OAK Enterprise Gets Approval From Lloyd’s to Underwrite Retro via Syndicate 1440

OAK Global, the Lloyd’s reinsurance business, announced it has received permission from Lloyd’s to underwrite via Syndicate 1440.

The new syndicate will operate as the strategic business unit OAK Enterprise, providing property and specialty retrocession capacity to clients for business incepting from January 1, 2026.

OAK Enterprise is the second strategic business unit within the OAK Global group, joining OAK Reinsurance, which underwrites through Syndicate 2843 and provides primary reinsurance capacity to clients.

Syndicate 1440 will bring value to the London market by supporting retro clients through leading risk expertise and solutions, while providing investors with unique access to the retrocession market through the Lloyd’s capital framework, the company said.

OAK Enterprise will be led by a dedicated Chief Underwriting Officer Roland Morse, reporting to Cathal Carr, founder, CEO and group CUO of OAK Global.

“We are delighted to have secured investment from a broad spectrum of long-term capital providers, across traditional Lloyd’s Names, trade partners and institutional investors, including Bain Capital,” commented Deepon Sen Gupta, head of Capital Partnerships at OAK Global, in a statement. “Their commitment recognises OAK Enterprise’s excellent origination and retro underwriting capabilities and unique offering within the Lloyd’s marketplace.”

“We are excited to officially launch OAK Enterprise. Since announcing ‘in-principle’ approval in September, we’ve had a strong reception from the market, with prospective clients and brokers communicating that they welcome the additional long-term retro capacity and leadership reinforced by highly rated Lloyd’s security,” Morse said.

Polo Managing Agency Ltd will provide turnkey services for Syndicate 1440.

About OAK Global

London-based OAK Global underwrites primary reinsurance and retrocession through OAK Reinsurance and OAK Enterprise, its strategic business units. Each strategic business unit underwrites through a dedicated Lloyd’s syndicate; OAK Reinsurance through Syndicate 2843 and OAK Enterprise through Syndicate 1440.

Source: OAK Global

