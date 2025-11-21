Strengthen Oklahoma Homes Program to Expand Statewide by 2026

The Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) recently announced the reopening of previously designated zip codes for the pilot launch of the Strengthen Oklahoma Homes (SOH) Program, an initiative aimed at helping Oklahoma homeowners fortify their residences to resist storm, wind, and hail damage.

Looking ahead, OID also confirms the program will scale to a full statewide rollout in 2026. All 77 counties of Oklahoma will be eligible under the program.

In the initial stage of the SOH program, OID selected specific zip codes for pilot eligibility. Those zip codes were chosen based on factors including storm and paid-loss data, number of active homeowners’ insurance policies, and availability of certified contractors.

The pilot now reopens these previously eligible zip codes, allowing homeowners residing in the designated areas to apply for grant funds. This step reflects OID’s commitment to ensuring full take-up and normalization of the program ahead of the statewide launch.

Under the SOH Program, approved homeowners may receive up to $10,000 in grant funds to support certified construction projects that strengthen their homes. These projects must meet the standards of the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety’s (IBHS) FORTIFIED Home – Roof™ designation (High Wind + Hail Supplement).

“By reopening these ZIP codes and preparing for a statewide launch in 2026, we are expanding access to meaningful grants that help families protect their homes and reduce premiums,” said Deputy Commissioner Ashley Scott, Director of OID’s OKReady initiative.

Source: Oklahoma Insurance Department

