Freezing Rain, Sleet Closes Northern New England Schools, Challenges Drivers

A mix of snow, freezing rain, and sleet has closed numerous schools and made for difficult driving in northern New England.

Some snow fell across the region, but the big challenge on the roads Tuesday morning was ice and strong winds with gusts up to 35 mph. Highway speeds were lowered to 45 mph. Docked boats were smacking into one another in Rye Harbor, N.H.

Power outages were nearing 5,000 in Maine, where the Legislature canceled all hearings and meetings and some municipalities, including Portland, closed City Hall for non-essential staff due to very icy conditions.

Winter storm watches and advisories were issued Monday night through Tuesday.

Warmer weather is expected today, while a return to colder temperatures and scattered snow showers can be expected later in the week.

