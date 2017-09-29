SCC Names White as New Virginia Commissioner of Insurance

The State Corporation Commission (SCC) in Virginia has appointed Scott A. White to serve as Virginia’s 14th Commissioner of Insurance in the 111-year history of the SCC’s regulation of the insurance industry.

White assumes the post on Jan. 1, 2018, after the retirement of Jacqueline K. Cunningham.

Cunningham will retire at the end of the year after serving for a total of 30 years with the State Corporation Commission’s (Commission) Bureau of Insurance (Bureau). She was appointed by the Commission to serve as Virginia’s 13th commissioner of insurance on January 1, 2011.

“I have much more to absorb from Commissioner Cunningham before she walks out the door,” White said in a press release issued by the SCC. “I am appreciative of the commissioners’ confidence in entrusting me with ensuring that the citizens of the Commonwealth are provided with access to adequate and reliable insurance protection.”

White is currently the Deputy General Counsel for Financial Services in the SCC’s Office of General Counsel. He has 18 years of service with the SCC in various capacities, including responsibility for insurance matters.

The SCC’s Bureau of Insurance oversees compliance with Virginia’s insurance laws affecting more than 2,400 insurance companies, groups and plans; and approximately 248,000 insurance agencies and agents. In addition to life and health insurance, the SCC also regulates home, fire and auto insurance among other property and casualty lines of insurance.

Source: SCC