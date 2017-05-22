Ohio Bill Would Limit Access to Workers’ Comp for Workers Here Illegally

May 22, 2017

The Ohio House has approved a workers’ compensation budget that blocks workers living in the country illegally who get hurt on the job from accessing compensation benefits.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the bill was approved after a strong debate.

Democratic Rep. Dan Ramos is Ohio’s longest serving Latino state officeholder. He says the proposal would lead to unsafe working conditions and make it cheaper for businesses to hire workers who are in the U.S. without legal permission.

Republican Rep. Bill Seitz says the bill only requires the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation to verify an injured worker’s legal status. He says it also means workers’ compensation isn’t being taken away from legal immigrants and workers.

The proposal is headed to the Ohio Senate.

Latest Comments

  • May 22, 2017 at 2:31 pm
    Agent says:
    Jack, in Texas, illegal immigrants do not file WC claims. They are afraid of the consequences.
  • May 22, 2017 at 2:29 pm
    Jack Kanauph says:
    If they are here illegally, then they are being paid in cash "off the books", which means the biz isn't paying WC for them. So why should they get benefits? Be here legally!
