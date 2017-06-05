Missouri Floods Bring Federal Disaster Declaration

President Donald Trump has declared an emergency exists in Missouri because of spring flooding.

Trump signed the declaration on June 2.

It allows federal aid to be used to help state and local response efforts to flooding and allows eligible residents in 27 counties to apply for federal assistance with temporary housing, repairs and other help.

The state has said 1,217 primary homes worth $28 million were severely damaged or destroyed in flooding that followed torrential rains in late April and early May. Public facilities in 46 counties suffered damage estimated at $58 million, and Gov. Eric Greitens’ May 24 disaster request estimated the total cost at more than $86 million.

State officials say 12 rivers exceeded record flood levels, and around 1,400 families have already received some state assistance.

