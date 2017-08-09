Former Deputy Insurance Commissioner Beck to Seek State’s Top Insurance Post

Jim Beck, a businessman, entrepreneur, and a former deputy insurance commissioner, has announced his candidacy for Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.

Beck, a Republican, has more than 30 years of experience working in the industry, including for an independent insurance agency, and serving for 12 years as a director for a Fortune 150 property and casualty insurance company.

During his public service, he served as Deputy Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner for the State of Georgia, He was most recently Chief of Staff for current Insurance Commissioner Ralph T. Hudgens, who announced last month he wouldn’t seek reelection after his second term is completed next year.

In Beck’s current role, he oversees an operation that provides property insurance to those who are locked out of the open market.

“Dramatic insurance rate increases have left many Georgia families struggling to pay premiums for even the most basic protection. Simply put, the family budget has taken an unprecedented beating. While the job of Insurance Commissioner is very technical in nature and generally there is a long learning curve, I can say with absolute confidence that I will be a ‘Day One’ Commissioner,” Beck said in his campaign announcement. “I know how to effectively serve as the consumer’s champion, while capitalizing on untapped opportunities to improve the insurance marketplace and hold companies more accountable. I will fight for your right to be treated fairly and I would be honored to earn your vote and support to be the next Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner for our great State.”

Beck and his wife Lucy reside in Carrollton, Georgia; they have one son. Beck graduated from the University of West Georgia with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing.