San Francisco Deems Sinking 58-Story Millennium Tower Safe to Occupy

San Francisco inspectors say the sinking Millennium Tower is safe to occupy, despite strain on its foundation and electrical systems.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that an inspection report concludes there was no evidence of”`life-safety concerns” at the Millennium Tower.

That’s based on city inspections made on Dec. 2 and Jan. 11.

A spokesman for the developer, Millennium Partners, calls the inspection report “good news.”

The 58-story downtown building has settled about 16 inches into landfill and is tilting about 2 inches.

Homeowners in the 419-unit tower have filed multiple lawsuits against the developer and the city. They contend pilings holding up the tower didn’t reach bedrock.

