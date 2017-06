Sacramento, Calif.-based Owen-Dunn Insurance Services has embarked on a national expansion with the launch of ODI Group Captive to meet demand from mid-size business owners for captive insurance.

In addition to creating its new group captive, the brokerage brought on Roger de Lusignan as chief operating officer.

Owen-Dunn has placed more than 100 clients into a group captive. Collectively, these companies have amassed more than $50 million in equity.

Owen-Dunn is an independent commercial insurance broker.