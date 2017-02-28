Glazer Joins AIG as Deputy Counsel, Corporate Secretary

American International Group Inc. has named Rose Marie Glazer as vice president, deputy general counsel and corporate secretary. Glazer will oversee the corporate securities, corporate secretary, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal teams, and will report to Peter Y. Solmssen, executive vice president and general counsel.

She succeeds Jeffrey Welikson, who is retiring.



Glazer previously served as general counsel Americas and corporate secretary for Siemens Corp. since 2012. Glazer joined Siemens Corp. from Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc. (formerly known as UGS Corp.) after serving as general counsel and secretary since 2007 and associate general counsel and compliance officer since 2004. Before joining Siemens, Glazer was general counsel and secretary at Telvista, Inc.

