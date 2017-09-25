RIC Names Reese as Business Development Manager in Southern California

September 25, 2017

RIC Insurance General Agency has named Jason Reese a business development manager.

Reese will work with retail insurance brokers and agents in San Diego and Orange County.

Reese was a business development manager at Method Insurance Services Inc., specializing in workers’ compensation prior to joining RIC. Before that, he built and managed a retail agency in Las Vegas, Nev., handling all lines of business.

RIC is a wholesale insurance brokerage and managing general agency with office locations across the western U.S.

